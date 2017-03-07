'Archbishop Etienne: The desert of Lent is a place to encounter God'

CatholicAnchor.org

How many of us look at our Lenten practices as a time to be less focused on the world and more focused on Jesus Christ? As our sin has cast us out of paradise, the desert is where we find our way back, because Christ is there to meet us, to heal us, to lead us, because he is the way, the truth, and our life.

I know I look forward to Lent, but I also know how I struggle to embrace its penitential nature. This is a stark reminder of how comfortable I have become with worldly things, and how lethargic is my spirit even in its thirst for God.