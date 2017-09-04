'Catholic schools launch year with emphasis on faith and academics'

CatholicAnchor.org

Catholic schools opened last month in Anchorage, Wasilla and Kodiak, where the schools are still accepting incoming students. The following is a short introduction to each school.

LUMEN CHRISTI HIGH SCHOOL

Lumen Christi High School is a seventh-through 12th grade Catholic school in Anchorage. This year the school has 75 students and is still accepting enrollments in all grades. The annual tuition is $6,950 for high school and $6,500 for junior high. Financial assistance is available.

This year the school welcomed back John Harmon, former Lumen Christi principal, who will teach English and theology during the first semester. Newly ordained priest Father Robert Whitney will teach 8th grade theology. Other teaching posts include Bob McMorrow (evangelization and catechesis). Elise Zajicek and Campus Minister Liz Loeffler will teach a new 12th-grade theology course titled “Human Dignity and Bioethics,” which will examine the principles of Catholic social teaching, especially as they relate to the dignity of the human person.

The school has enhanced spiritual development for students by scheduling retreats at each grade level and incorporating a program emphasizing 10 core principles of Catholic teaching on respect for human life, social justice and other contemporary issues.

Among the physical improvements to the school this year is the new Chapel of the Archangels. There, students and staff can celebrate at 7:15 a.m. daily Mass (Monday-Wednesday, and Friday), conduct liturgical services and have a sacred space for prayer and reflection.

The entire school attends a weekly Mass at 9 a.m. on Thursdays at St. Benedict Church and the public is welcome.

For more information, call (907) 245-9231 or email lchs@lumenchristiak.com or visit lumenchristiak.com.

ELIZABETH ANN SETON SCHOOL

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School is a kindergarten through sixth grade school in Anchorage that typically educates about 160 students.

Openings are still available in all but fourth grade for incoming students, and the annual tuition is $5,500.

This year the school will welcome four new teachers, Kristin Starr (second grade), Laura McLaughlin (fourth grade), Bob Arms (music) and Maria Stanley (Spanish).

The school holds a weekly Mass at 9 a.m. on Wednesdays with the public invited to attend.

Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne will celebrate Mass with the school on Sept. 27 at 9 a.m. The school will also hold a Halloween Carnival on Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m., and the school’s annual auction fundraiser takes place Nov. 11 at 5:30 p.m. at the Marriott Hotel in Anchorage.

For more information or to schedule a tour, call (907) 345-3712.

MARY SCHOOL

St. Mary’s School is a pre-kindergarten-through eighth grade Catholic school in Kodiak. It typically has about 80 students.

This year there are still openings for all grades, with tuition set at $4,000 (less for pre-school and kindergarten).

This year the school welcomes new teacher Chloe Ralston (first and second grade).

St. Mary’s enjoys strong support from the local community and has received grants supporting its “farm to school” lunch program and its community quarterly talent shows. Annually the school celebrates International Peace Day with a community prayer, and it celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day.

School Masses are Tuesdays at 9 a.m., and they are open to the public.

For more information, go to smskodiak.org or email school@smskodiak.org or call (907) 486-3513.

OUR LADY OF THE VALLEY

Our Lady of the Valley School is a kindergarten to eighth grade Catholic school located in Wasilla. Enrollment currently stands at 69 students with openings in third through eighth grade, and a waiting list for pre-kindergarten through second grade.

Tuition for one full-time student in kindergarten through eighth grade is $4,460 with discounts for families with two or more students. Preschool works out to $30 a week for each full day. For five days, preschool tuition is $150 a week.

The school is well known in the community for its many outreach efforts. Students regularly visit and sing at area senior centers and other community organizations. In 2013 the school adopted a classical curriculum with a commitment to elevating students’ spiritual character through rigorous intellectual training. Each morning students begin in prayer at nearby Sacred Heart Church, where Mass is celebrated every Friday at 9 a.m. The liturgy is open to the public.

For more information or to schedule a tour, visit olvwasilla.com or contact the school at 376-0883 or ksmith@valleycatholicschool.org.

HOLY ROSARY ACADEMY

Holy Rosary Academy is a kindergarten-through 12th grade Catholic school that operates independently from the Anchorage Archdiocese but with the blessing of the archbishop.

This year the school has 151 students with a few spots open in first, second, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth grades. Tuition for kindergarten through sixth grade is $5,000. Tuition for seventh through twelfth grade is $6,200.

Holy Rosary holds an all-school Mass once a month at 9:45 a.m. Weekly Masses are held for kindergarten through sixth grade on Tuesdays, 2:15-3:10 p.m. Masses for seventh-through 12th grade take place on Thursdays at 9:45 a.m. The public is invited to these.

For more information, visit online at hraak.com or call (907) 276-5822.