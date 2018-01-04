'More Events: Silent retreat/ World Youth Day Italian dinner fundraiser'

CatholicAnchor.org

Silent Lenten retreat runs Feb. 2-4

Holy Spirit Center is the location for a silent retreat, Feb. 2-4, sponsored by the Legion of Mary. The retreat will be led by Father Andrew Sensenig, a priest from the Oblates of Mary Immaculate. The theme will focus on the role of sacred art in prayer. It begins at 6 p.m. on Friday and ends at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The schedule includes: daily conferences by the retreat master, daily Mass, liturgy of the hours, Legion of Mary prayers, opportunities for confession and individual spiritual guidance, time for rest, relaxation and private prayer and five meals. The cost is $240 (single room), $220 per person in a double room and $120 for commuters. To register, call Legion of Mary at 947-8335. Space is limited to 25 people.

Italian dinner fund-raiser for World Youth Day

On Saturday, Jan. 20, at 6 p.m., all are invited to a seven-course Italian dinner at St. Benedict Church. Tickets are $30 a person. Children ages five to 15 are half off and children under age five are free.

The dinner will include seven courses of homemade Italian cuisine, including polenta, pasta, gnocchi, desserts, stuffed mushrooms and more.

Proceeds will help youth of the parish travel to World Youth Day (WYD), the triennial international youth gathering with the pope. The next WYD is in Poland from July 22 to August 16. To make dinner reservations, call 273-1552 or email rmcmorrow@stbenedictsak.com.