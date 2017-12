'Christmas Masses across the Anchorage Archdiocese'

CatholicAnchor.org

The Christmas Midnight Mass and Christmas day Masses for parishes from across the Anchorage Archdiocese are listed below.

ANCHORAGE AREA

Holy Family Cathedral

5th Ave. at H Street, 276-3455

Christmas Eve: 7 p.m.; 9 p.m. Dominican Rite; Midnight Mass at 11 p.m.

Christmas Day: 7:30 a.m.; 9:30 a.m.; 12 p.m. (with Archbishop Etienne), 2 p.m. (Spanish)

Our Lady of Guadalupe Co-Cathedral

3900 Wisconsin St., 249-2000

Christmas Eve: 7 p.m. Family/ bi-lingual; Midnight Mass (12 a.m.) televised with archbishop

Christmas Day: 10 a.m. (English); 12:30 a.m. (Spanish)

Holy Cross

2627 Lore Rd., 349-8388

Christmas Eve: 5:30 p.m. (children’s Mass); Midnight Mass at 12 a.m.

Christmas Day: 10 a.m.

St. Andrew Kim

7206 Lake Otis Pkwy, 337-5307

Christmas Eve: 7 p.m.

Christmas Day: 10 a.m.

St. Anthony

825 South Klevin St., 333-5544

Christmas Eve: 5:30 p.m. (Children’s Mass); 9 p.m. (no Midnight Mass)

Christmas Day: 10 a.m.

St. Benedict

8110 Jewel Lake Rd., 243-2195

Christmas Eve: 4 p.m. (Lumen Christi gym); 6:30 p.m. (combination Filipino and Samoan); 9 p.m.; Midnight Mass at 12 a.m.

Christmas Day: 10:30 a.m.

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

2901 East Huffman Rd., 345-4466

Christmas Eve: 5:30 p.m.; 8:30 p.m.; Midnight Mass (12 a.m.)

Christmas Day: 10 a.m.

St. Patrick

2111 Muldoon Rd., 337-1538

Christmas Eve: 5 p.m.; 7 p.m.; 9 p.m. (no incense); Midnight Mass at 12 a.m.

Christmas Day: 11 a.m.

Alaska Native Hospital

Christmas Day: 11 a.m.

Brother Francis Shelter

1021 East Third Ave., 277-1731

Christmas Eve: 6 p.m. (with Archbishop Etienne)

JBER Catholic Community

Midnight Sun Chapel: Christmas Eve at 5 p.m.

Arctic Warrior Chapel: Christmas Day at 11 a.m.

Holy Spirit Center/Resurrection Chapel

10980 Hillside Drive, 346-2343

Christmas Eve: 6 p.m.

Our Lady of Providence Chapel

3200 Providence Drive, 212-2990

Christmas Eve: 10 p.m. (vigil); Midnight worship service (not a Mass) at 12 a.m.

Christmas Day: 6:15 a.m., 11:30 a.m.

Providence Extended Care

920 Compassion Circle, 212-9200

Christmas Day: 1:30 p.m.

Providence Horizon House

4140 Folker Ave., 261-4140

Christmas Day: 10 a.m.

St. Nicholas of Myra Byzantine

2200 Arctic Blvd., 277-6731

Christmas Eve: 10 p.m. caroling, 10:30 p.m. Divine Liturgy

Christmas Day: 10 a.m.

OUTSIDE ANCHORAGE

Big Lake: Our Lady of the Lake

South Big Lake Rd., 892-6492

Christmas Eve: 8 p.m. (vigil)

Christmas Day: 11 a.m.

Clarks Point: St. Peter the Fisherman Mission

Dec. 21: 1 p.m.

Cooper Landing: St. John Neumann

595-1300

Christmas Day: 12:30 p.m.

Cordova: St. Joseph

220 Adams Ave., 424-3637

Christmas Eve: 10 p.m.

Christmas Day: 10 a.m.

Dillingham: Holy Rosary

842-5581

Christmas Day: 10 a.m.

Eagle River: St. Andrew

16330 Domain Lane, 694-2170

Christmas Eve: 6 p.m. (children’s pageant); 9 p.m.; Midnight Mass at 12 a.m.

Christmas Day: 10 a.m.

Girdwood: Our Lady of the Snows

370 Northface Rd., 783-1171

Christmas Eve: 8:30 p.m.

Glennallen: Holy Family

822-3442

Christmas Day: 10 a.m.

Homer: St. John the Baptist

255 Ohlson Lane, 235-8436

Christmas Eve: 9 p.m. Mass

Christmas Day: 10 a.m. Mass

Kenai: Our Lady of the Angels

225 South Spruce St., 283-4555

Christmas Eve: 5 p.m. (children’s Mass); 9 p.m.

Christmas Day: 10:30 a.m.

Kodiak: St. Mary

2934 Mill Bay Rd., 486-5411

Christmas Eve: 6 p.m. (family Mass); 10 p.m. (vigil)

Christmas Day: 10:30 a.m.

Naknek: St. Theresa

246-6652

Christmas Eve: 8 p.m.

Ninilchik: St. Peter the Apostle

16150 Sterling Hwy.

567-3490

Christmas Eve: 7 p.m.

Christmas Day: 12:30 p.m.

Palmer: St. Michael

432 E. Fireweed Ave., 745-3229

Christmas Eve: 4:30 p.m. (family Mass); 11 p.m. (vigil)

Christmas Day: 11 a.m.

Seward: Sacred Heart

409 5th Ave., 224-5414

Christmas Eve: 9 p.m. (8:30 p.m. carols and pageant)

Christmas Day: 9:30 a.m.

Soldotna: Our Lady of Perpetual Help

222 West Redoubt Ave. 262-4749

Christmas Eve: 5 p.m. (children’s Mass); 9 p.m.

Christmas Day: 10 a.m.

Talkeetna: St. Bernard

22136 S. F. Street, 733-2424

Christmas Eve: 8 p.m.

Trapper Creek: St. Philip Benizi

Parks Hwy Mile 114, 733-2424

Christmas Eve: 5:30 p.m.

Unalaska: St. Christopher by the Sea

107 Riverside Drive, 581-4022

Christmas Eve: 10 p.m. (vigil)

Christmas Day: 9 a.m. (in UNISEA cannery); 11 a.m. at church

Valdez: St. Francis Xavier

341 Pioneer St., 835-4556

Christmas Eve: 7 p.m.

Christmas Day: 10 a.m.

Wasilla: Sacred Heart

1201 Bogard Rd., 376-5087

Christmas Eve: 5 p.m.; 9 p.m.; Midnight Mass at 12 a.m.

Christmas Day: 10 a.m.

Willow: St. Christopher

495-4500

Christmas Day: 9 a.m.