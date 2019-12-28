'Holy Cross parish wins archdiocesan dodgeball tournament'

An archdiocesan dodgeball tournament was originally planned for November 30, 2018. The games were canceled when the large earthquake occurred that day, causing frayed nerves and triggering the sprinklers in the gym that was going to host the event.



Thirteen months later, the tournament finally took place at Lumen Christi High School in Anchorage. There were about 70 teens and adults present.



Teachers and staff from the school participated and named their team The Angels of the Rising Son. They won the award for the best team uniforms.



Holy Cross Parish in Anchorage brought two teams, each named The Dodge Chargers. One team had high school teens, and the other had adults over 18. The older Holy Cross team won the double-elimination tournament and are pictured below with the tournament trophy.

Organizers and volunteers agree that we should hold another fun tournament sometime in the spring. Keep watching for more information.