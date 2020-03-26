'Special Urbi et Orbi blessing from Pope Francis March 27th'

Join Pope Francis on Friday, March 27 for a special Urbi et Orbi blessing live from St. Peter’s Square. The prayer and blessing will be broadcast on the Vatican News website (https://www.vaticannews.va/en.html) at 6pm Rome time, 9 a.m. Alaska Time. The Holy Father will grant to all participants who participate in the livestream a Plenary Indulgence before imparting the Urbi et Orbi Blessing.