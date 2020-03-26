Special Urbi et Orbi blessing from Pope Francis March 27th

Join Pope Francis on Friday, March 27 for a special Urbi et Orbi blessing live from St. Peter’s Square. The prayer and blessing will be broadcast on the Vatican News website (https://www.vaticannews.va/en.html) at 6pm Rome time, 9 a.m. Alaska Time. The Holy Father will grant to all participants who participate in the livestream a Plenary Indulgence before imparting the Urbi et Orbi Blessing.

You may also like...

'Special Urbi et Orbi blessing from Pope Francis March 27th'
has no comments

Be the first to comment on this post!

Would you like to share your thoughts?

Your email address will not be published.

Copyright © 2016 Catholic Anchor Online - All Rights Reserved