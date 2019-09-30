'Does every child come with objective worth?'

I was watching a campaign stop of a Democratic presidential candidate, when a young man asked him a very simple and poignant question: “I was born September 8,1983. Did my life have worth September 7 the day before I was born?”



The candidate said, “Yes,” but then he contradicted himself when he argued that we have to protect a woman’s right to choose. That caused a large roar of agreement and applause from the crowd.



But what is this woman choosing? Not just the right to abort her child — she is choosing whether the child in her womb has any worth at all. This is the real issue in the radicalization of the abortion argument. The position is built on a subjective moral principle that a woman has the right to choose whether a child has worth in her womb.



A recent example is an actress who expressed thankfulness for having two abortions because they made her enjoyable career possible. The children were simply deemed less worthy than her career choice.

In reality there are only two positions about abortion: Either the child has infinite, inalienable and objective worth, both in and outside the womb, or she doesn’t.



The pro-life position is very clear and very simple. First, intentionally killing an innocent human being is morally wrong because every life has objective moral worth. Second, elective abortion is the intentional killing of an innocent human being, and therefore elective abortion is objectively wrong.



The pro-abortion position is also very clear and is held now by every Democratic candidate running for the presidency. They maintain that a mother can subjectively determine whether a child has worth. This position is seen in the radicalization of recent laws that not only allow for abortion right up to birth, but as was described by a Democratic governor as he defended the new law, even while the child is gasping for life moments after being born. Even then he maintained that a woman has the right to choose if the child lives or dies.



If the mother (and that is what she is because she has a child in her womb) can determine that the child has no worth, then when does it gain worth? Is there some magical thing that happens just after birth that gives the child worth?



Really the logic is clear. If in the womb the mother can determine whether the child has worth, then why can’t she also decide this shortly after birth, or even later? How about the child who is colicky at three days, and the parents see no worth in staying up all night?

How about the baby girls who are chosen for abortion based on their sex. This happens to unborn baby girls in China, India and even here in the U.S. Do they have less worth than baby boys?



Given the logic of abortion, what is to stop society from deeming that a handicapped child has less worth? If we can abort them, why can’t we end their life later, if they really become burdensome? How about the adult who grows old and needs medical attention? Given the logic of abortion, society could deem that she has no value anymore and administer euthanasia. This is happening in many countries right now — killing of the elderly, terminally ill and handicapped.



The logic of abortion is built into the idea of eugenics, an idea strongly promoted by the founder of Planned Parenthood, Margaret Sanger. Sanger, who wanted to reduce the overall population, and especially the number of African Americans, stated in 1947 that, “The most merciful thing that the large family does to one of its infant members is to kill it.”



In a 1939 letter to Dr. Clarence J. Gamble she said, “We don’t want the word to go out that we want to exterminate the Negro population.”



This is the question: Does an unborn child have an objective inalienable right to life and worth beyond the subjective determination of another? How you answer this question determines how you answer the argument on abortion and euthanasia. The two positions cannot be further apart. They are truly a matter of life and death.



How can we promote life in Alaska? We can start by participating in the ongoing 40-Days For Life prayer vigils. They continue until Nov. 3. For more information, go to 40daysforlife.com/Anchorage