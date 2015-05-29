Editor’s note: The following comments were published in the July issue of the Catholic Anchor.
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Priest thankful for Alaskans’ support of his vocation
The Alaskan community from which my vocation sprang has always been and will always be in the heart of my priestly ministry.
LETTER: Alaska Supreme Court shows lack of common sense in abortion ruling
Alaska’s Supreme Court majority decision to strike down parental notifications on abortion displays a stunning lack of contact with the real effects that abortion has on young women.
LETTER TO EDITOR : How I apply Catholic teaching to voting
I vote, not on what candidates say or personally believe, but on what I think they will actually do in office. Will the candidate do more good or more harm in office? I do not vote for candidates based on their religious assent to Catholic theology or even their political philosophies on issues even…
LETTERS: How will history judge us?
One way to measure a culture is to look at whether respect was shown for the remains of the dead. Remains, millions of years old, recently were discovered in the Raising Star Cave in South Africa.
LETTERS: Remembering the ’64 quake/ Catholic Apps/ Deacons’ wives
LETTER: Do we really need iPhones during Mass?
In response to the thoughtful article from the April issue regarding the question of cell phones at Mass, I offer the following question: Couldn’t all the benefits of accessing the net during Holy Mass be gained simply by looking up the readings before Mass begins?
LETTERS: Parishioners welcome seminarian who will soon be their new priest
We would like to welcome Deacon Arthur Roraff to our parish, St. Andrew Church in Eagle River. We look forward to your pastoral guidance and new enthusiasm of entering into the priesthood.