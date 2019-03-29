'Letter to Editor: Perplexed why children are no longer Catholic'

My wife Mary and I raised nine children in Alaska. All were baptized in the Catholic faith and all participated in the CCD classes and/or Catholic school. My number four and I had a conversation yesterday on the subject of how many and who of our family still practice the Catholic faith. We determined that each of the children still profess and believe in the basic teachings that were an intimate part of their lives. However, they have each taken different paths in following the apostolic teachings of our Catholic faith. None of them professes that they are Roman Catholic. As a Roman Catholic deacon (ordained in Anchorage), I find this perplexing but, as in all things, I have long since placed them in the hands of the Lord. In Jesus’ name we pray.

— Deacon Ray W. Allor, Online submission