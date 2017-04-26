'Letter to editor: Praying for Alaska’s senior senator'

LETTER TO EDITOR

Once again, Alaska’s senior U.S. senator — and professing Catholic — has garnered national headlines with her most recent anti-family vote in support of contraception and abortion funding around the world (“Planned Parenthood applauds Sen. Murkowski for supporting overseas abortion providers,” March issue of the Catholic Anchor). Her public record opposing the Catholic Church’s moral teaching on the duty to defend and uphold the dignity of human life has steadfastly solidified over the years.

In this 100th anniversary year of Our Lady of the Rosary’s appearance at Fatima, please let us recall the words of Sister Maria Lúcia of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart. She was a Portuguese Catholic Carmelite nun and one of the three children to witness the 1917 Marian apparitions in Fátima. Sister Lucy advises the faithful to respond to problems with Christ’s love: “The Most Holy Virgin in these last times in which we live has given a new efficacy to the recitation of the rosary to such an extent that there is no problem, no matter how difficult it is, whether temporal or above all, spiritual, in the personal life of each one of us, of our families, of the families of the world, or of the religious communities, or even of the lives of peoples and nations, that cannot be solved by the rosary. There is no problem I tell you, no matter how difficult it is, that we cannot resolve by the prayer of the holy rosary.”

Sister Lucy also wrote, in a letter made public by Cardinal Caffara in 2008, “The final battle between the Lord and the reign of Satan will be about marriage and the family. Don’t be afraid, because [anyone who works for the sanctity of marriage and the family will always be fought and opposed in every way, because] this is the decisive issue.”

Let’s renew the daily family rosary now for all families, for our public officials, and for our pastors. Oremus!

— Therese Syren, Anchorage