'READERS RESPOND: Praise for summer camp leaders/Thanks to Abp. Etienne'

Summer camp leaders are ‘outstanding’

The June article about St. Therese’s Camp in Wasilla gives a great glimpse into this wonderful ministry. The combination of summer fun, the beauty of creation, Christian community, and spirituality is a huge contribution to the next generation of Catholics! These children will remember, throughout life, the special times they had at St. Therese’s.

Camp managers Rudy and Ruth Poglitsh and their family are outstanding leaders. Their selfless efforts deserve every support. This family was lay missionaries in Swaziland for many years before coming to Alaska. While volunteering their services in Africa they similarly offered a strong witness to the Gospel by their life of faith, family and generosity. Rudy and Ruth even made donations to another Catholic lay mission organization working elsewhere in Africa! I knew them from that connection over the years. May they be blessed for long service to the church and its youth.

— Stephen Price, Milwaukee, Wis.

Blessings to Archbishop Etienne in his new home

God bless you, Archbishop Etienne, as you settle in your new home. Alaska will always welcome you back with happy hearts and open arms. I will keep you always in my prayers.

— Kerry Whitney, Anchorage