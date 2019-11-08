'News and Notes'

Miraculous Medal presentation

An Evening with Mary and her Miraculous Medal on Tuesday, November 26th, from 7-8:30 PM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Co-Cathedral. Come learn all about this exceptional gift from Mary to us. Fr. Henry Grodecki, CM, former president of the Association of the Miraculous Medal, current pastor of the Co-Cathedral, will give a presentation on the story of the apparitions and the significance of the symbols on the Medal. For more information contact the Legion of Mary at 243-8168.

Apply for marriage getaway for two

Worldwide Marriage Encounter invites married couples to a weekend retreat at the Holy Spirit Retreat center from Friday, Nov. 8, to Sunday, Nov. 10. The group helps provide married couples the tools to deepen their love in Christ. The weekend ensures your privacy, and no public or small group sharing is necessary. Apply today and see what a difference a routine check-up with some added holy maintenance can do for your relationship. Information and applications are online. For more information and to register, visit alaskawwme.org or call Deacon Bill or Sherry at (907) 250-5885.

Lay Franciscans invite newcomers

Our Lady of the Arctic, a Third Order Secular Franciscan community of Catholic men and women in the Anchorage Archdiocese, meets on the second Saturday of each month in the Shields Center at St. Michael Church in Palmer. The group is dedicated to pursuing a deeper walk in accord with the Gospel through prayer and service to the church and local community. For more information, contact Cathy Adler at (907) 775-0845.

Catholic Social Services building donation teams

Catholic Social Services has launched “donation teams” to help with programs that are in constant need of specific donations. Donation team members will receive emails about needs as they arise. For more information, contact Clara Williams at 907-222-7335.

Food pantry needs

St. Francis House Food Pantry, an outreach of Catholic Social Services in Anchorage, needs volunteer shoppers on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Volunteers can serve for one day a week or one day a month. Volunteer shoppers assist clients in the selection of grocery items at St. Francis House Food Pantry. They also assist with distribution of an emergency supply of food to community members. For more information email Cindy Lentine: clentine@cssalaska.org or call 907-222-7309 or the main office 907-222-7300.

Abortion outreach offers healing

Project Rachel is a confidential support group for post-abortive women and others who have been impacted by abortion. This ministry of the Archdiocese of Anchorage is open to all faith backgrounds and is free and open to the public. For more information, call the group’s confidential phone line at 297-7781 or toll-free (866) 434-3344.

Clare House seeks assistance

Clare House, an outreach for homeless mothers with children in Anchorage, is in need of the following donated items: twin sheets, blankets, pillowcases and towels. Please drop off donations at the shelter, located at 4110 Spenard Road. The shelter also needs volunteers to serve on meal teams that provide food for the approximately 60 participants at Clare House. Teams have specific dates each month when they provide the dinner meal and drop it off at Clare House around 4 p.m. For more information, email Cindy Lentine: clentine@cssalaska.org or call 907-222-7309 or the main office 907-222-7300.

Weekly liturgies

Tues., Thurs., Sun., Daybreak Mass, Our Lady of Providence Chapel, 6:15 a.m.

Sun., Native Mass, Alaska Native Medical Center, 11 a.m.

Daily Mass, Our Lady of Providence Chapel, 11:30 a.m.

Tues-Fri., Daily Mass, St. Andrew, 9 a.m.

Weekly adoration