'News and Notes'

ADVENT RECONCILIATION

December 9, 7:00 p.m. Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Soldotna

December 10, 7:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Angels, Kenai

December 10, 7:00 p.m., Saint Anthony

December 10, 7:00 p.m., Saint Michael, Palmer

December 11, 6:30 p.m., Saint Andrew

December 11, 7:00 p.m., Saint Benedict

December 11, 7:00 p.m., Sacred Heart, Wasilla

December 17, 7:00 p.m. Our Lady of Guadalupe Co-Cathedral

December 18, after the 10:00 a.m. Mass Saint Peter the Apostle, Ninilchik

December 18, 7:00 p.m. Saint Patrick

December 19, 7:00 p.m. Holy Cross

December 19, 7:00 p.m. Saint John, Homer

December 20, 7:00 p.m. Holy Family Cathedral

Memorial Mass

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton parish is having a memorial Mass, Thursday, December 5 at 7 p.m. This mass is open to all persons, especially those who have experienced loss of a loved one. A reception will follow. For questions call 907-244-3399.

National Night of Prayer for Life

The Knights of Columbus invite everyone to participate in the 30th annual National Night of Prayer for Life, Sunday December 8th. The four-hour period of adoration will follow the 5:30 p.m. Mass at Our Lady of Guadalupe Co-Cathedral and will continue until 11 p.m.



Advent prayer series

Arise from Darkness: What to do when life doesn’t make sense. An Advent prayer series offered after the 5:30 p.m. Mass at St. Michael parish in Palmer. The evening will begin with a soup and sandwich meal eaten in silence with a passage read from the book “Arise from Darkness: What to do when life doesn’t make sense” by Father Benedict Groeschel, CFR. All are invited to participate. For more information and to order the book call (907) 745-3229.

Lay Franciscans invite newcomers

Our Lady of the Arctic, a Third Order Secular Franciscan community of Catholic men and women in the Anchorage Archdiocese, meets on the second Saturday of each month in the Shields Center at St. Michael Church in Palmer. The group is dedicated to pursuing a deeper walk in accord with the Gospel through prayer and service to the church and local community. For more information, contact Cathy Adler at (907) 775-0845.



Worldwide Mariage Encounter alumni circle

The meeting takes place December 21 at 5:30 p.m. at Holy Cross parish. For more information contact Bill and Sherry at (907) 250-5885.



Retrouvaille

A program which offers tools needed to rediscover a loving marriage relationship. Thousands of couples have successfully overcome their marriage problems by attending the program. A weekend experience combined with post-weekend sessions provides the tools to help communication in marriage between husband and wife. It gives couples the opportunity to rediscover each other and examine your lives together in a new and positive way. http://www.retrouvaille.org.



Food pantry needs

St. Francis House Food Pantry, an outreach of Catholic Social Services in Anchorage, needs volunteer shoppers on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Volunteers can serve for one day a week or one day a month. Volunteer shoppers assist clients in the selection of grocery items at St. Francis House Food Pantry. They also assist with distribution of an emergency supply of food to community members. For more information email Cindy Lentine: clentine@cssalaska.org or call 907-222-7309 or the main office 907-222-7300.

Abortion outreach offers healing

Project Rachel is a confidential support group for post-abortive women and others who have been impacted by abortion. This ministry of the Archdiocese of Anchorage is open to all faith backgrounds and is free and open to the public. For more information, call the group’s confidential phone line at 297-7781 or toll-free (866) 434-3344.

Clare House seeks assistance

Clare House, an outreach for homeless mothers with children in Anchorage, is in need of the following donated items: twin sheets, blankets, pillowcases and towels. Please drop off donations at the shelter, located at 4110 Spenard Road. The shelter also needs volunteers to serve on meal teams that provide food for the approximately 60 participants at Clare House. Teams have specific dates each month when they provide the dinner meal and drop it off at Clare House around 4 p.m. For more information, email Cindy Lentine: clentine@cssalaska.org or call 907-222-7309 or the main office 907-222-7300.

Hospital liturgies

Tues., Thurs., Sun., Daybreak Mass, Our Lady of Providence Chapel, 6:15 a.m.

Sun., Native Mass, Alaska Native Medical Center, 11 a.m.

Daily Mass, Our Lady of Providence Chapel, 11:30 a.m.

