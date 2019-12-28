'News and Notes'

Catholic Schools Week Mass

All local Catholic schools and their supporters are invited to attend a Mass for Catholic schools Monday, January 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Co-Cathedral.

Silent Retreat

The annual silent retreat for men and women will be held the weekend of January 31, 2020, at Holy Spirit Center. The retreat master will be Father Robert Whitney. Registration is $240 and covers the retreat, food and lodging. For reservations call the Legion of Mary 907-947-8335 or email lomanchorage@gmail.com.

Fr. Leo Walsh 25th anniversary Mass

Saint Patrick’s Parish Community cordially invites you to come celebrate Father Leo Walsh on the 25th Anniversary of his ordination to the priesthood, January 29th! Mass is at 6:00 p.m. at Saint Patrick’s Parish followed by reception in Deacon’s Hall.



Fellowship group for parents

When children choose to leave the Church, parents may feel angry, frustrated or guilty or shame. Families are disturbed, conflicts arise. What should parents or grandparents do to Bring them Home?

Bring Them Home is a Catholic prayer and fellowship group for parents and grandparents to gather and pray for our children and to encourage and console one another. The Patroness for the group is Our Lady Undoer of Knots. She listens to our prayers and can – with the help of her Son – undo the tightest of knots in our lives.

We meet on the third Thursday of each month from 7-9 pm. Meetings begin with prayer in the church – praying for each of His cherished prodigal ones by name. Discussion and fellowship follow in the church hall.

Meetings are held at St. Nicholas of Myra Byzantine Catholic Church

2200 Arctic Drive Anchorage, Alaska

Contact: Father Joseph Wargacki (907) 277-6731

Hospital liturgies

Tues., Thurs., Sun., Daybreak Mass, Our Lady of Providence Chapel, 6:15 a.m.

Sun., Native Mass, Alaska Native Medical Center, 11 a.m.

Daily Mass, Our Lady of Providence Chapel, 11:30 a.m.

Weekly adoration

Sun.-Sat., Perpetual Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Sun.-Sat., Perpetual Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Andrew

Sun.-Sat., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Blessed Sacrament Monastery, 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

Mon.-Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Benedict, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Mon.-Tues., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of the Snows in Girdwood, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Wed., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of the Snows in Girdwood, 9-10 a.m.

Thurs., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Patrick, 6-9 p.m.

First Fridays, Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Patrick, 6-8 p.m.

Thurs., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of the Snows in Girdwood, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Thurs.-Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Michael in Palmer, 7 p.m.-11:55 a.m.

Thurs.-Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Soldotna Thursday, 12:30PM – Friday at noon

Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Holy Family Cathedral, 7 a.m.-noon

Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Anthony, 7-8 p.m.

Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of Guadalupe, 7-9 p.m.

Retrouvaille

A program which offers tools needed to rediscover a loving marriage relationship. Thousands of couples have successfully overcome their marriage problems by attending the program. A weekend experience combined with post-weekend sessions provides the tools to help communication in marriage between husband and wife. It gives couples the opportunity to rediscover each other and examine your lives together in a new and positive way. http://www.retrouvaille.org.



Food pantry needs

St. Francis House Food Pantry, an outreach of Catholic Social Services in Anchorage, needs volunteer shoppers on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Volunteers can serve for one day a week or one day a month. Volunteer shoppers assist clients in the selection of grocery items at St. Francis House Food Pantry. They also assist with distribution of an emergency supply of food to community members. For more information email Cindy Lentine: clentine@cssalaska.org or call 907-222-7309 or the main office 907-222-7300.

Lay Franciscans invite newcomers

Our Lady of the Arctic, a Third Order Secular Franciscan community of Catholic men and women in the Anchorage Archdiocese, meets on the second Saturday of each month in the Shields Center at St. Michael Church in Palmer. The group is dedicated to pursuing a deeper walk in accord with the Gospel through prayer and service to the church and local community. For more information, contact Cathy Adler at (907) 775-0845.

Abortion outreach offers healing

Project Rachel is a confidential support group for post-abortive women and others who have been impacted by abortion. This ministry of the Archdiocese of Anchorage is open to all faith backgrounds and is free and open to the public. For more information, call the group’s confidential phone line at (907) 297-7781 or toll-free (866) 434-3344.