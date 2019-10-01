'News and Notes'

St. Francis Awards Banquet

The 2019 St. Francis Stewardship Awards Banquet will be held in Anchorage on Oct. 3. The annual event recognizes those dedicated individuals and groups throughout the Archdiocese of Anchorage who serve generously in support of the work of the church in their parishes. The banquet takes place at Our Lady of Guadalupe Co-Cathedral in the Lunney Center. Festivities kick off with a 5:30 p.m. social, followed by a 6-8:30 p.m. dinner and awards ceremony. To reserve tickets or a table, visit archdioceseofanchorage.org/events/saint-francis.

2019 Rosary Rally The 2019 Rosary Rally will be held at Holy Family Cathedral’s newly designed outdoor Grotto at 9:45 AM on October 12th (following the 9 AM Mass). This year’s speaker is Fr. Dismas Sayre, OP. Bring your family and friends to join others in honoring Mary and requesting her intercession for the needs of the world.

Catholic men gather to build faith and fraternity

A new Catholic men’s group has formed in Anchorage with the aim of strengthening character, building faith and forging friendships. The group is called Esto Vir and it is open to men of all ages. Monthly gatherings take place in the upper room, above the gym at Lumen Christi High School in Anchorage. Each evening includes time for socializing, dinner and a presentation on how men might more fully live their Catholic vocation as fathers, husbands and leaders. The next meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 10, 6-8 p.m. Food will be sausage and ham hocks. Jake Brownlee will give a presentation entitled: “St. Joseph: Terror of demons.”

Help for a troubled marriage

Those seeking help for their marriage are welcome to attend a Retrouvaille weekend. The next one takes place Friday, Oct. 11 to Sunday, Oct. 13. The program offers the chance to rediscover oneself, one’s spouse, and a loving relationship in one’s marriage. Tens of thousands of couples headed for divorce have successfully saved their marriages by attending. Retrouvaille is not spiritual retreat, not a sensitivity group, not a seminar, not a social gathering. For confidential information about the program or to register for the upcoming program, call (907) 863-8000 or email: anchorage@helpourmariage.com or visit the web site at www.HelpOurMarriage.com.

Abortion outreach offers healing

Project Rachel is a confidential support group for post-abortive women and others who have been impacted by abortion. This ministry of the Archdiocese of Anchorage is open to all faith backgrounds and is free and open to the public. For more information, call the group’s confidential phone line at 297-7781 or toll-free (866) 434-3344.

Mass of Remembrance

St. Patrick’s Parish Ministry of Bereavement is sponsoring their annual Mass of Remembrance at 5:00 pm on All Soul’s Day, Saturday, November 2. This solemn yet strengthening service is to remember and pray for the loss of loved ones and for healing. If you so desire, bring a small (no larger than size 4×6) photo of your deceased for placing in the Gathering Area of the Church. All are invited and welcome to attend.



Shelter for mothers with children seeks assistance

Clare House, an outreach for homeless mothers with children in Anchorage, is in need of the following donated items: twin sheets, blankets, pillowcases and towels. Please drop off donations at the shelter, located at 4110 Spenard Road. The shelter also needs volunteers to serve on meal teams that provide food for the approximately 60 participants at Clare House. Teams have specific dates each month when they provide the dinner meal and drop it off at Clare House around 4 p.m. For more information, email Cindy Lentine: clentine@cssalaska.org or call 907-222-7309 or the main office 907-222-7300.

Weekly liturgies

Sun.-Sat., Perpetual Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Sun.-Sat., Perpetual Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Andrew

Sun.-Sat., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Blessed Sacrament Monastery, 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

Mon.-Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Benedict, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Mon.-Tues., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of the Snows in Girdwood, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Tues., Thurs., Sun., Daybreak Mass, Our Lady of Providence Chapel, 6:15 a.m.

Wed., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of the Snows in Girdwood, 9-10 a.m.

Thurs., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Patrick, 6-9 p.m.

First Fridays, Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Patrick, 6-8 p.m.

Thurs., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of the Snows in Girdwood, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Thurs.-Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Michael in Palmer, 7 p.m.-11:55 a.m.

Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Holy Family Cathedral, 7 a.m.-noon

Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Anthony, 7-8 p.m.

Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of Guadalupe, 7-9 p.m.

Sun., Native Mass, Alaska Native Medical Center, 11 a.m.

Daily Mass, Our Lady of Providence Chapel, 11:30 a.m.

Tues-Fri., Daily Mass, St. Andrew, 9 a.m.

Food pantry needs

St. Francis House Food Pantry, an outreach of Catholic Social Services in Anchorage, needs volunteer shoppers on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Volunteers can serve for one day a week or one day a month. Volunteer shoppers assist clients in the selection of grocery items at St. Francis House Food Pantry. They also assist with distribution of an emergency supply of food to community members. For more information email Cindy Lentine: clentine@cssalaska.org or call 907-222-7309 or the main office 907-222-7300.

American Heritage Girls invites girls to join local troop

The American Heritage Girls troop at St. Andrew Church in Eagle River is inviting girls, ages five to 18, to join.

The Christ-centered leadership and character development program invites families to learn more about the group by contacting group coordinator Spring Ellemberger at (907) 230-9223 or by email at ahgtroopak1130@gmail.com.

Apply for marriage get-a-way for two

Worldwide Marriage Encounter invites married couples to a weekend retreat at the Holy Spirit Retreat center from Friday, Nov. 8, to Sunday, Nov. 10. The group helps provide married couples the tools to deepen their love in Christ. The weekend ensures your privacy, and no public or small group sharing is necessary. Apply today and see what a difference a routine check-up with some added holy maintenance can do for your relationship. Information and applications are online. For more information and to register, visit alaskawwme.org or call Deacon Bill or Sherry at (907) 250-5885.

Lay Franciscans invite newcomers

Our Lady of the Arctic, a Third Order Secular Franciscan community of Catholic men and women in the Anchorage Archdiocese, meets on the second Saturday of each month in the Shields Center at St. Michael Church in Palmer. The group is dedicated to pursuing a deeper walk in accord with the Gospel through prayer and service to the church and local community. For more information, contact Cathy Adler at (907) 775-0845.